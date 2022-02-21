Christian Eriksen boost for Brentford ahead of Newcastle United game

Christian Eriksen’s edged closer to a debut against Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 21st February 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 3:33 pm

Thomas Frank “aims” to hand Eriksen – who suffered a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer – his Brentford debut in Saturday’s game at the Brentford Community Stadium. The 30-year-old midfielder came through a behind-closed-doors friendly against Rangers this afternoon. Eriksen played 78 minutes – and set up both Brentford’s goals – in a 2-2 draw in Scotland.

Speaking last week, Frank said: “He feels well, and is in a good place. He’s been out for seven months, and normally you need a proper pre-season to get it going. He came to us with a good foundation, so he doesn’t need six weeks. We have another good opponent for a friendly game on Monday. We are aiming for the Newcastle game.”

Eriksen has an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator to regulate his heartbeat.

Newcastle are two points behind 14th-placed Brentford.

Brentford's new signing Christian Eriksen.

