Thomas Frank “aims” to hand Eriksen – who suffered a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer – his Brentford debut in Saturday’s game at the Brentford Community Stadium. The 30-year-old midfielder came through a behind-closed-doors friendly against Rangers this afternoon. Eriksen played 78 minutes – and set up both Brentford’s goals – in a 2-2 draw in Scotland.

Speaking last week, Frank said: “He feels well, and is in a good place. He’s been out for seven months, and normally you need a proper pre-season to get it going. He came to us with a good foundation, so he doesn’t need six weeks. We have another good opponent for a friendly game on Monday. We are aiming for the Newcastle game.”