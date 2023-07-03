Newcastle enquired about Pulisic’s potential availability last summer and retained an interest in January with the 24-year-old having limited game-time at Chelsea. A deal never materialised as Newcastle signed Anthony Gordon from Everton in January instead.

So far this summer, Newcastle have missed out on attacking midfield signings James Maddison and Dominik Szoboszlai to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool respectively for a combined fee of around £100million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Chelsea wanting to offload several players this summer, Pulisic could be available on a cut-price deal. ESPN have reported that The Blues will accept as little as £20million for the United States international whom they paid £58million to Borussia Dortmund for in 2019.

According to The Athletic, Ligue 1 side Lyon have matched Chelsea’s reported asking price while Serie A giants AC Milan have tabled an offer worth just £12million after reaching an agreement with the player.

Pulisic has scored 26 goals in 145 appearances for Chelsea but was limited to just eight Premier League starts last season, scoring once for a side that finished 12th in the table.

Newcastle are yet to reignite their interest in Pulisic so far this summer as they look set to announce the signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali for an initial £52million fee. The Magpies are also reportedly interested in Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad