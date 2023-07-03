News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Senior Newcastle United player 'set for £5m transfer' – talks ongoing

Newcastle United's Karl Darlow is attracting interest from a number of clubs this summer.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:31 BST- 2 min read

Karl Darlow could get a Premier League opportunity next season – amid interest from Championship clubs.

Darlow will be allowed to leave Newcastle United this summer after spending the second half of last season on loan at Hull City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Tigers, along with Middlesbrough, are keen to sign the goalkeeper, but vice chairman Tan Kesler claimed last month that the 32-year-old’s Premier League wages are “unaffordable” for second-tier clubs.

Most Popular

"I've been speaking with Newcastle, and Karl as well," Kesler told Hull Live. "Karl's intention is to come and stay with us, but it's not a secret that Middlesbrough and other clubs are interested in signing him.

"That's due to his personality, his achievements in the past, and, because of that, Newcastle have given him a very good contract, which is something above Championship's affordability."

The Sun claim that Bournemouth have also held talks over a £5million move for Darlow, who has two years left on his United contract.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andoni Iraola, the club's new head coach, has a good relationship with Eddie Howe. United's head coach spent some time with Iraola after leaving Bournemouth in 2020.

Any fee for Darlow would be reinvested in incoming signings.

Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka in action last season. (Pic: Getty Images)Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka in action last season. (Pic: Getty Images)
Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka in action last season. (Pic: Getty Images)

Howe's goalkeeping options

Northampton-born Darlow, signed in 2014, was loaned out by Howe in January after the club signed free agent Loris Karius as cover for Nick Pope following an early-season injury.

United's head coach hopes to keep Martin Dubravka at St James' Park next season. The 34-year-old was recalled from a loan at Manchester United midway through last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking late last season, Howe said: “I very much hope his future’s here. If Martin were to stay, I think he’ll get a lot of football.”

Related topics:BournemouthHull CityPremier League