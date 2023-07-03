Senior Newcastle United player 'set for £5m transfer' – talks ongoing

Karl Darlow could get a Premier League opportunity next season – amid interest from Championship clubs.

Darlow will be allowed to leave Newcastle United this summer after spending the second half of last season on loan at Hull City.

The Tigers, along with Middlesbrough, are keen to sign the goalkeeper, but vice chairman Tan Kesler claimed last month that the 32-year-old’s Premier League wages are “unaffordable” for second-tier clubs.

"I've been speaking with Newcastle, and Karl as well," Kesler told Hull Live. "Karl's intention is to come and stay with us, but it's not a secret that Middlesbrough and other clubs are interested in signing him.

"That's due to his personality, his achievements in the past, and, because of that, Newcastle have given him a very good contract, which is something above Championship's affordability."

The Sun claim that Bournemouth have also held talks over a £5million move for Darlow, who has two years left on his United contract.

Andoni Iraola, the club's new head coach, has a good relationship with Eddie Howe. United's head coach spent some time with Iraola after leaving Bournemouth in 2020.

Any fee for Darlow would be reinvested in incoming signings.

Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka in action last season. (Pic: Getty Images)

Howe's goalkeeping options

Northampton-born Darlow, signed in 2014, was loaned out by Howe in January after the club signed free agent Loris Karius as cover for Nick Pope following an early-season injury.

United's head coach hopes to keep Martin Dubravka at St James' Park next season. The 34-year-old was recalled from a loan at Manchester United midway through last season.

