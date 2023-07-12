News you can trust since 1849
‘Complete’ - Newcastle United & Man United target set for medical today ahead of £20m transfer

Another Newcastle United transfer target is set to complete a summer move.

By Dominic Scurr
Published 12th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Chelsea attacking-midfielder Christian Pulisic is set to complete a £20million move to Serie A side AC Milan. The United States international was made available by the Premier League club having started just eight league matches last season.

Newcastle have been interested in signing Pulisic in each of the last two transfer windows. The Magpies enquired about the 24-year-old’s potential availability last summer and retained an interest in January but deal never materialised as Newcastle signed Anthony Gordon from Everton instead.

Manchester United were also linked with making a move for the player before distancing themselves.

Chelsea paid £58million to sign Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and he has gone on to make 145 appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Milan will complete the signing of Pulisic on Wednesday, July 12 with the player due for a medical ahead of signing a permanent deal.

Newcastle did not reignite their interest in Pulisic this summer despite targeting attacking-midfield additions. The Magpies have been linked with Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindstrom and Lyon youngster Rayan Cherki in recent weeks.

Eddie Howe’s side have completed two major signings so far this summer with 18-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh joining from Odense for a reported £7million and Sandro Tonali joining from AC Milan for £52million.

The club are also understood to be keen on signing Leicester winger Harvey Barnes with the winger not featuring in The Foxes pre-season opener.

