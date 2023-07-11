Hendrick will train away from the Newcastle first-team as he is not part of head coach Eddie Howe’s plans heading into the 2023-24 campaign. The Magpies first-team returned for pre-season training at Darsley Park on Sunday with international players given extra time off to recover.

Hendrick has been away on international duty with Republic of Ireland after spending last season on loan in the Championship with Reading. The 31-year-old midfielder scored four goals in 45 league appearances for Reading as they were relegated to League One following a points deduction.

And following Newcastle’s return to pre-season training, Hendrick posted an update of his own as he trained on his own. The midfielder posted a video of himself working in the gym in Adidas training gear along with the caption: “Getting back to business.”

Hendrick is expected to leave this summer with Howe stating the player is not part of his plans. A loan or permanent exit will spell the end of his Newcastle career with his contract at the club set to expire next summer.

The Ireland international also trained away from Newcastle’s first-team last summer prior to his loan exit. And Howe confirmed that situation would remain the same this summer.

“I had those conversations with those players last year, where they trained separately from the group,” said United’s head coach at the end of the 2022-23 season.

“That was only so I could control the numbers that I was working with, and maintain the focus of the players that were going to be part of our season.

“I don’t anticipate that changing, to be honest. Those lads have done very well, and they’ve been great lads and servants to the football club over many seasons.

“We certainly respect them, but sometimes you have to make a clear break, and focus on the players that are going to be part of our season next year.”