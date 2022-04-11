The biggest, of course, saw midfielder Bruno Guimaraes arrive at St James’s Park for £35million plus add-ons in January.

But Newcastle went into the mid-season transfer window in desperate need of a striker – and those deals are normally the hardest to get across the line.

They’d lost Callum Wilson, their six-goal leading scorer, for a number of months after Christmas, and Eddie Howe’s 19th-placed team looked desperately short of goals at the turn of the year.

If Dwight Gayle – who signed a new contract last summer – wasn’t the answer, who was? Eddie Howe and the club’s recruitment team, looking for proven Premier League players, turned their attention to Chris Wood, a player they believed could lead the line and give the team a focal point.

Burnley had no intention of selling the striker in the window, let alone to a relegation rival, and a source close to the club said in early January that there was “no chance” of a sale.

The New Zealand striker – who hadn’t been at his best for Burnley up to then after missing a large part of the club’s pre-season campaign due to the Olympics – was one of the first names on Sean Dyche’s teamsheet when fit.

Wood – who had just turned 30 – had a £25million release clause in his contract, but the Turf Moor club didn’t think that United would activate it, possibly because of his age.

Chris Wood applauds Newcastle United fans.

They had thought wrong. Newcastle activated the clause, and Wood headed up to Tyneside. Wood addressed questions about his fee when he was unveiled by the club.

The fee seemed steep to some at the time – and one commentator recently claimed on Twitter that it was a “shocking piece of business” – but the price was in the ballpark for a proven Premier League striker with a decent goal record.

Wood – who got into double figures in his first four seasons at Burnley – ticks those boxes. And, game by game, it’s proved to be a very good piece of business for United.

Wood’s move strengthened Howe’s side, and his departure weakened Burnley, who recruited Wout Weghorst for half his fee.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Today, Newcastle are 15th in the Premier League – and 10 points ahead of Dyche’s side. Weghorst, still adjusting to Premier League football, has scored one goal up to now

Wood had only scored one goal for the club until last Friday’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, but criticism of his scoring record – and fee – misses the point.

It’s the team’s record which matters the most. Newcastle have won seven of the 12 games Wood has started, and drawn another two.

Yes, strikers are judged by goals, but by any measure, Wood’s move has paid off, so far, for United, a club which was in a perilous position when he walked through the doors.

Chris Wood converts his penalty against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wood got his first goal at St James’s Park against Wolves. Having had a first-half strike ruled out for offside, he converted a second-half penalty after being brought down by Jose Sa.

He’d had a long wait before taking the spot kick, which he sent it down the middle as Sa dived to the right.

“I think it says a lot (about his character),” said Howe. “When you haven’t scored at home in front of your own supporters, as a striker that can be a difficult wait.

“He was really challenge. The goal, we thought, was a good goal, as did everyone in the stadium. It’s cut away from him. At that moment, he must think ‘c’mon, when’s it going?’.

“He gets the penalty, has to wait. There’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders. He struck the penalty really well. That was a big, big thing for him.”

There was only one choice for the penalty, according to Howe. Wood, in Howe’s view, has the “broad shoulders” needed to lead the line for Newcastle.

“The thinking is he’s a centre-forward, he’s a goalscorer, he wants to score,” said Howe. “I always trust my players, and if they want the penalty, and he’s in that position, he gets it.

“Really pleased he did and he wants that responsibility. I think if you come to a club like this, you need broad shoulders, and I think he has since he’s come in.

“I spoke very, very highly of him in several different moments, and I’ve said every word honestly (about) how valued he is to me and the team, but he needs to score. As a centre-forward, you need to score.”

Wood, an intelligent player who drops into midfield to cover for his team-mates when needed, should add to his tally in the final seven games.

Speaking after the game, Wood said: “It’s nice to get off the mark at St James’s. It’s been a while coming, The chances haven’t been free-flowing for me, so it’s nice to be able to stick the ball in the back of the net. It’s fantastic.”

The upturn in form at Newcastle has been fantastic, and Wood has played his part.

What kind of role Wood, under contract until 2024, will have next season – and beyond that – is up for debate, but he, for the moment, he’s doing exactly the job he was brought in to do by Howe.