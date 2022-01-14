Claudio Ranieri reveals his view on Chris Wood after £25m Newcastle United move

Relegation-threatened Newcastle United this week triggered Wood’s £25million release clause at Burnley in the wake of an injury that will keep Callum Wilson out until March. The 30-year-old is expected to start for 19th-placed against Watford at St James’s Park tomorrow.

“All the world knows Chris Wood, ” said Ranieri. “He’s strong, very good in the air, good when he holds the ball, and with (Allan) Saint-Maximin, they have very very good players. We have to make our football, we have to press, we have to play, we have to get a positive result.”

Watford are 17th in the Premier League – and two points ahead of Newcastle – ahead of the six-pointer at St James’s Park.

“Yes, this is a big game, big match for us, for them,” said Ranieri. “I can’t say it’s the biggest, all the matches are very, very important.”