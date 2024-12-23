Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has teased a potential return for Sven Botman ahead of their clash with Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Howe has revealed that the Dutchman is ‘getting closer’ to a return to first-team action following a lengthy injury lay-off. Botman hasn’t featured in the first-team since March after suffering an ACL injury but made his long awaited return to action last week for the Under-21’s.

Botman played an hour against Chelsea Under-21’s as the Magpies ran-out 3-2 winners at Whitley Park courtesy of goals from Charlie McArthur and a brace from Ben Parkinson. Botman’s return to first-team action has been long anticipated by supporters who are keen to see the 24-year-old back in action and fully fit after a brilliant debut campaign before injury struck last year.

Asked about an update on Botman’s fitness ahead of the clash with Aston Villa on Boxing Day, Howe told the Gazette: “He’s getting closer.

“Pleased with how he has been in the last couple of weeks. He’s had a couple of tests, whether that’s in training or games. He came through another practice match at the weekend, on Saturday, did well, looking good, so it will be a case of deciding when we reintroduce him to the squad.”

A return to the starting XI for Botman, whenever that comes, will naturally mean that someone will have to drop out. Both Fabian Schar and Dan Burn have been very solid this season, particularly in the last week which has seen them concede just one goal in their last three matches.

Will Botman, therefore, come straight back into the team or will he have to remain patient for an opportunity to start again. “That’s always the question isn’t it?” Howe responded.

“Without a doubt we need a player of Sven’s quality in the squad so we will welcome him back with open arms.

“But of course the challenge for Sven is to earn his place back, it’s not going to be given [to him] and that’s the challenge for anybody. When you’ve had such a long-term injury, there will be a period where Sven has to work back to his best level, that’s the same for everybody, but it’s great to have competition for places, that’s what we’ve missed.”