Alex Murphy’s former club Galway United have reacted to the defender signing a new long-term deal at Newcastle United.

Alex Murphy has signed a new long-term deal at Newcastle United after breaking into the first-team this season.

The 19-year-old defender has featured twice in the Premier League for Newcastle this campaign having signed from Republic of Ireland club Galway United in 2022.

Following the announcement of Murphy’s new deal, his former club shared the news with a message via X.

“A huge congratulations to former Galway United Star, Alex Murphy who has signed a new long-term contract with @NUFC,” Galway tweeted. “We're all cheering you on from Galway Alex!”

Speaking to the club about his new deal, Murphy said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign a new deal here and secure my future with the club.

“I’ve loved every minute since I first signed nearly two years ago. I’ve been fortunate to work with some brilliant players and coaches - with both the academy and the first team - and I’m really grateful for the opportunities that have come my way.

“It’s an exciting time to be a young player at this club - we can all see there is a pathway from the number of players who have made their first-team debuts this season. just need to keep working hard and hopefully I can build on the progress I’ve made so far.” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has regularly named Murphy as part of his matchday squads this season as the youngster has trained with the first-team throughout the 2023-24 campaign.