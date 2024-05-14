Newcastle United and Liverpool linked with shock transfer for Southampton ace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a surprising move for a Championship goalkeeper this summer.

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has been linked with a surprise move to Newcastle United this summer as he approaches the end of his contract at St Mary’s. The 34-year-old could leave the Saints as a free agent this summer and St James’ Park has been tipped as one of a couple surprising potential destinations for the goalkeeper.

Celtic and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in McCarthy who, despite playing second fiddle to Gavin Bazunu for most of the season, starred during their play-off first leg draw with West Brom after an achilles injury sidelined the former Man City man. McCarthy has a wealth of Premier League experience under his belt having played close to 150 games in the top-flight during his career.

Speculation linking him with a move to Tyneside comes amid doubts over Loris Karius’ future at the club. Karius has just a number of weeks left on his deal at St James’ Park and is expected to leave the club when that expires next month.

Martin Dubravka, who has had to play a key role in Nick Pope’s absence this season, has also been linked with a move away from Newcastle United. The Slovakian will likely act as Pope’s deputy once again next season and with reports the club could look to strengthen their goalkeeping department in the summer window, Dubravka may see leaving Newcastle as his only way of getting regular first-team football again.