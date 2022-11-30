Club negotiating release of former Newcastle United ace after just three months – played once
Former Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez is reportedly set to become a free agent.
The 33-year-old centre-back left Newcastle to join La Liga side Elche on deadline day back in September, signing a one-year deal. Fernandez hadn’t started a match under Eddie Howe with the second half of his 2021-22 campaign blighted by injury before leaving the club.
But since arriving in Spain, Fernandez has been limited to just one appearance so far this season with his fitness issues continuing into the current season. As a result, Elche are reportedly in the process of negotiating an early exit from Fernandez’s contract in time for the January transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo.
Despite limited game time during his final season on Tyneside, Fernandez remains a respected figure amongst most Newcastle supporters given his consistent defensive displays during tough times at the club. Fernandez made 89 appearances for The Magpies over four seasons, scoring twice.