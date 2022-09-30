Club reacts as 'giants' Newcastle United trigger forward's release clause

The 18-year-old Australian international completed his medical at Newcastle this week and will officially join the club in January 2023.

It is understood The Magpies fought off interest from several clubs across Europe to secure Kuol’s signature after triggering his £300,000 release clause at the A-League club.

Garang Kuol speaks with media during a Socceroos squad announcement at King St Wharf on September 14, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

And after agreeing his move to Newcastle, Kuol told the club website: "It's unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they'll reach those heights. To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it's amazing.

"Now that I've signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here."

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Kuol will remain with Central Coast Mariners and is in contention to feature in their A-League season opener against rivals Newcastle Jets.

Following the deal, the Australian club issued a statement, which read: “The Central Coast Mariners can confirm that the club has agreed terms for the sale of Garang Kuol to Newcastle United.

“The player and his representatives have also agreed personal terms which will see Kuol move to the Premier League giants when the next transfer window opens in January 2023.