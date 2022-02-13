Concerning Kieran Trippier photos emerge as Newcastle United matchwinner spotted following win over Aston Villa

Kieran Trippier has been spotted at St James’s Park on crutches and wearing a protective boot after going off injured in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 5:06 pm

Trippier’s first half free-kick was the difference between the sides at half-time but he was withdrawn shortly after the restart after being stamped on early in the second half.

The 31-year-old was rushed to the nearby RVI Hospital for an x-ray before returning to St James’s Park on crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier (C) leaves the game after picking up an injury during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on February 13, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Kieran TrippierAston VillaSt James's ParkRichard Mennear