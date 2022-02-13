Trippier’s first half free-kick was the difference between the sides at half-time but he was withdrawn shortly after the restart after being stamped on early in the second half.

The 31-year-old was rushed to the nearby RVI Hospital for an x-ray before returning to St James’s Park on crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

