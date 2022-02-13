Concerning Kieran Trippier photos emerge as Newcastle United matchwinner spotted following win over Aston Villa
Kieran Trippier has been spotted at St James’s Park on crutches and wearing a protective boot after going off injured in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa.
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 5:06 pm
Trippier’s first half free-kick was the difference between the sides at half-time but he was withdrawn shortly after the restart after being stamped on early in the second half.
The 31-year-old was rushed to the nearby RVI Hospital for an x-ray before returning to St James’s Park on crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left foot.