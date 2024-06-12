Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United transfer target Nicolo Barella has signed a new five-year contract.

Nicolo Barella has signed a new five-year contract at Inter Milan, one year on from being heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Newcastle enquired about the midfielder last summer with the hope of agreeing a £50million deal. Inter Milan were not willing to sell the midfielder as Newcastle turned their attention to AC Milan and Sandro Tonali instead.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Tonali transfer has so far proven to be a difficult one for Newcastle and the player, who was banned for the majority of the 2023-24 campaign after breaching betting rules. Meanwhile, Barella made 37 appearances to help Inter win the Serie A title.

The 27-year-old has been rewarded with a new long-term deal at the San Siro, which was officially confirmed by the club on Tuesday evening.

A club statement read: “Internazionale Milano can confirm that Nicolò Barella has renewed his contract with the Club: The 27-year-old midfielder will remain a Nerazzurri player until 30 June 2029.” Barella was also watched by Manchester United last summer but a new deal effectively ends any chance of the player leaving Inter this summer.