£25m Newcastle United star spotted training in Portugal ahead of pre-season return
Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock is hoping to get a pre-season under his belt after an injury-hit 2023-24 campaign.
The 24-year-old was limited to just 14 appearances in all competitions and five Premier League starts due to hamstring and Achilles issues. Willock missed all of pre-season last summer due to injury.
The midfielder was forced off during the 1-0 win at Fulham back in April and a decision was made to cut his season short due to the recurring nature of his Achilles injury.
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe explained: “With Joe, we all decided with the medical team and Joe that a period where he strengthens the area around his Achilles will benefit him more. The long-term view was taken, we will get him right for next season.
“Hopefully we can get to the situation where he is playing freely next season.”
Willock has been working on his rehabilitation this week at The Campus sports complex in Quinta do Lago, Portugal. He is set to return to Newcastle for pre-season in early July.
Newcastle’s pre-season plans are still taking shape with a trip to Japan at the end of July already confirmed. The Magpies will play two friendly matches against Urawa Red Diamonds and Yokohama F. Marinos in Tokyo.
Newcastle’s squad will also travel to the state-of-the-art Adidas headquarters in Germany for a training camp in July. The Sela Cup is set to return to St James’ Park on the weekend of August 10 and August 11 prior to the 2024-25 Premier League season.
The opposition teams for the Sela Cup are yet to be confirmed.
