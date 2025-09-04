Newcastle United contract news: The Magpies are keen to tie down some of their biggest stars to new deals.

The summer transfer window has now closed and Newcastle United can begin to prepare for what could be a very exciting campaign on Tyneside. Eddie Howe’s side have Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup games to play this month and will be keen to finally concentrate on on-field matters after a turbulent summer.

Alexander Isak’s departure to Liverpool was finally confirmed after the Swedish international had spent the summer agitating for a move to Anfield. Isak’s dissatisfaction on Tyneside and reasons for wanting to move to Liverpool came after talks over a new contract stalled last summer.

Isak still had four years remaining on his deal at St James’ Park last summer and offering him a new deal at that time would have landed the club in danger of breaching PSR. Whilst Newcastle United would have preferred to keep hold of the striker, Isak’s time on Tyneside became untenable during its final weeks and they were forced to sell their prized-asset.

That bruising summer saga will make them even more determined to avoid a similar situation this time next year - and they have already reportedly begun to make moves to tie down some of their biggest stars.

Three Newcastle United players ‘lined up’ for contract talks

According to The I , Tino Livramento, Sven Botman and Sandro Tonali are all being lined-up for new contracts with Livramento already ‘in talks’ over a new deal. The former Southampton man was linked with a move to Manchester City this summer and a new deal could strengthen Newcastle United’s position if the Citizens renew their interest in the defender.

Botman and Tonali, meanwhile, have two and three years left on their current contracts and are viewed as a big part of Newcastle United’s long-term plans. Neither player will turn 26 until next year and whilst injury issues have prevented the Dutchman from really cementing his place as a regular under Howe, both have shown their star qualities over the last few seasons.

Tying Livramento, Botman and Tonali down to new deals would be a major boost for Newcastle United and one that reaffirms the commitment to a long-term project at St James’ Park. However, they cannot afford to take their eye off the ball with the rest of the squad because, as it stands, eight players are set to leave the club next summer.

Regular starters Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar are all among the group of players that could leave Tyneside as a free agent at the end of this season. Whilst none of the trio may be long-term options for Howe, they have all played crucial roles so far this season and add invaluable experience to the dressing room.

Aaron Ramsdale, who was brought in to challenge Pope for a starting spot this season, will also leave the club if his loan isn’t turned into a permanent move at the end of the season. Fellow goalkeepers John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie also have less than a year left on their current deals. Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles, the latter of whom was omitted from the club’s Champions League squad, also have less than 12 months left on their current contracts and could leave as free agents next summer.