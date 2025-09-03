Newcastle United latest news: Eddie Howe’s side signed Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade whilst losing Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United spent £124m on strikers in the final week of the window as they transformed their front-line. Gone are Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak and in came Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

Woltemade and Wissa will now be tasked with replacing the goals of Newcastle United’s second and third-most prolific Premier League goalscorers of all-time. Wolves at home on September 13 offers them the perfect opportunity to hit the ground running following the international break.

After spending all summer chasing a replacement for Wilson, and then not having Isak available for selection during their first three games of the season, ending the window with two new strikers was the perfect way to conclude a summer that had, at various points, threatened to turn into a disaster.

Goalless draws at Villa Park and Elland Road showed their desperate need for additions up-front and they now have the perfect blend of a Premier League proven talent in Wissa and, in Woltemade, have a very-promising younger option who can develop behind him without the pressure of needing to score bucket-loads of goals from the off.

And in the academy system, the Magpies hope they have already found a long-term successor to the pair of them.

Sean Neave impresses for Newcastle United U21’s

Sean Neave’s name will not be unfamiliar to Newcastle United fans. In fact, the teenager was part of their Carabao Cup winning squad at Wembley back in March with injury issues in Howe’s first-team giving him a spot on the bench.

But that move wasn’t just out of sentimentality, but because Neave’s performances for the Under-21’s demanded recognition from the senior set-up. Last season, Neave scored seven goals for the Under-18’s before adding four in five matches as he stepped up to Under-21 level.

The 18-year-old has continued that good form this season netting three goals in four matches for the U21’s, including one against Huddersfield Town in their 6-2 EFL Trophy defeat on Tuesday night. Whilst he did feature for the Magpies during pre-season, a regular spot in the first-team is still a while away for the teenager, but he presently has a very good opportunity to impress under new lead coach Adam Lawrence and cement himself as the next man off the Magpies’ academy system.

Certainly, Neave has already impressed Howe during his time in and around the first-team. Speaking earlier this year, Howe praised the teenager, describing him as a ‘goalscorer’ who will always threaten in front of goal: “We have used him in various roles but what I will say is he is a goalscorer,” United’s head coach said. “We find in training and practice games he will pop up with a goal which is a great skill to have!”

“He’s doing very well. He’s very young and I need reminding of that sometimes because he is competing on an even field technically.”

“Physically, he has a lot of growth to come, he has to fill out his body. He has to become stronger. It is probably now about finding him a set position.”