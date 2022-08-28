News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

‘Controlled the game’ – Newcastle United co-owner delivers verdict on 1-1 draw at Wolves

Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has praised the side’s never say die attitude following Sunday’s late 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 5:26 pm

An Allan Saint-Maximin wonderstrike cancelled out Ruben Neves’ fine first half opener as Newcastle continued their unbeaten start to the 2021-22 season.

The Magpies had the majority of possession and shots in the game but took until the 89th minute to finally find a breakthrough as they took a point back to the North East.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi was in attendance at Molineux alongside Amanda Staveley and new chief executive officer Darren Eales.

Following the full-time whistle, Ghodoussi delivered his verdict on the match via Twitter as he posted: “We fought hard, controlled the game and didn’t give up. Onwards and upwards. Thank you to everyone who travelled down to support us.”

Most Popular

Sunday’s draw leaves Newcastle seventh in the Premier League table with six points from their opening four games.

MagpiesAllan Saint-MaximinNorth EastAmanda StaveleyMolineux