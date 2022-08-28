Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Allan Saint-Maximin wonderstrike cancelled out Ruben Neves’ fine first half opener as Newcastle continued their unbeaten start to the 2021-22 season.

The Magpies had the majority of possession and shots in the game but took until the 89th minute to finally find a breakthrough as they took a point back to the North East.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi was in attendance at Molineux alongside Amanda Staveley and new chief executive officer Darren Eales.

Following the full-time whistle, Ghodoussi delivered his verdict on the match via Twitter as he posted: “We fought hard, controlled the game and didn’t give up. Onwards and upwards. Thank you to everyone who travelled down to support us.”

