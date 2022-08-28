‘Controlled the game’ – Newcastle United co-owner delivers verdict on 1-1 draw at Wolves
Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has praised the side’s never say die attitude following Sunday’s late 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
An Allan Saint-Maximin wonderstrike cancelled out Ruben Neves’ fine first half opener as Newcastle continued their unbeaten start to the 2021-22 season.
The Magpies had the majority of possession and shots in the game but took until the 89th minute to finally find a breakthrough as they took a point back to the North East.
Mehrdad Ghodoussi was in attendance at Molineux alongside Amanda Staveley and new chief executive officer Darren Eales.
Following the full-time whistle, Ghodoussi delivered his verdict on the match via Twitter as he posted: “We fought hard, controlled the game and didn’t give up. Onwards and upwards. Thank you to everyone who travelled down to support us.”
Most Popular
-
1
Newcastle United transfer news: Newcastle ace ‘wants to leave’ and join Man Utd, Liverpool have ‘verbal agreement’ to sign England star
-
2
Shock Newcastle United absence amid Alexander Isak blow
-
3
Eddie Howe reveals massive Newcastle United injury blow for Liverpool game
-
4
Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United ACL injury
-
5
Alexander Isak's revealing look at Newcastle United as Allan Saint-Maximin's brilliance claims point
Sunday’s draw leaves Newcastle seventh in the Premier League table with six points from their opening four games.