Controversial former Newcastle United executive 'resigns' from post at Premier League club

Vetere – who had a controversial spell working under Dennis Wise during Kevin Keegan’s ill-fated second spell as manager in 2008 – has been a scout at Tottenham.

However, the Daily Mail report that Vetere resigned from his position after “infuriating” the club’s hierarchy with comments made during a TV appearance while scouting players in Colombia. Vetere is said to have identified a player that Tottenham were watching during the sit-down interview.

Meanwhile, Keegan, unhappy that players had been signed without his approval during Wise’s time at Newcastle, resigned his position and filed a claim for constructive dismissal, which he won.