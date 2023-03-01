News you can trust since 1849
Controversial former Newcastle United executive 'resigns' from post at Premier League club

Former Newcastle United technical co-ordinator Jeff Vetere has reportedly left Tottenham Hotspur.

Miles Starforth
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 9:09am

Vetere – who had a controversial spell working under Dennis Wise during Kevin Keegan’s ill-fated second spell as manager in 2008 – has been a scout at Tottenham.

Injured Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes issues emotional update
However, the Daily Mail report that Vetere resigned from his position after “infuriating” the club’s hierarchy with comments made during a TV appearance while scouting players in Colombia. Vetere is said to have identified a player that Tottenham were watching during the sit-down interview.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Meanwhile, Keegan, unhappy that players had been signed without his approval during Wise’s time at Newcastle, resigned his position and filed a claim for constructive dismissal, which he won.

"I knew there was no way back for me," said Keegan in his 2018 autobiography. "Maybe they thought I wouldn’t dare walk away from a £3-million-a-year contract, but they obviously didn’t know me very well. They had made my job untenable. I had been in office, but not in power.”