Injured Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes issues emotional update

Bruno Guimaraes has posted an emotional message to Newcastle United fans after the club’s Carabao Cup defeat.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Manchester United won 2-0 at Wembley yesterday thanks to a strike from Casemiro and an own goal from Sven Botman.

Guimaraes – who had returned to the starting XI after serving a three-game suspension – had been forced off late in the game with an ankle injury. The 25-year-old was close to tears after the final whistle.

"That’s football,” tweeted Guimaraes. “Not always giving our best is enough. Let’s keep walking our path in pursuit of Newcastle’s success. With delivery, dedication and love for the project and fans we represent. Healing our wounds and moving forward in search of the top. For NUFC. For the fans. I’m proud but not happy. Because I’ll never accept the defeat.”

Guimaraes also posted a photograph of the Newcastle end of Wembley with the message: “I have no words for your support! Thank you so much.”

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes gestures to the fans after the final whistle.
WembleyManchester United