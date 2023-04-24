Cristian Stellini 'lost for words' after what Newcastle United did to Tottenham Hotspur
Cristian Stellini was lost for words after Newcastle United stunned his Tottenham Hotspur team.
Eddie Howe’s side won 6-1 at St James’s Park yesterday to move up to third place in the Premier League.
Newcastle led 5-0 with 21 minutes on the clock after an extraordinary early goal blitz which saw Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak both score twice and Joelinton also find the net.
Stellini, placed in interim charge of Tottenham following Antonio Conte’s departure last month, admitted that he made a mistake by switching to a back four.
"No words to describe a display like this,” said Stellini. “First 25 minutes, were the worst I’ve ever seen. I hope that the system we changed to give energy and mood, but it was the wrong decision. That’s my responsibility. We played with four at the back, and if this is the mistake, it’s my mistake.
“We need to take a breath after a performance like this. We have an important game on Thursday (at home to Manchester United), and we have to show something different.
“It was a bad performance. In 21 minutes we conceded four shots – and four goals. There are reasons, we have to find the reasons why. If it’s the system it’s easier to change.
"We have to play the second half to save face. To find a bit of confidence, if it’s possible, to prepare for the next game.
“We have to analyse this season is really tough for everyone. We have to find the energy with all the possibilities we have. We have to be responsible. We have to take a breath and tomorrow we have to start.”