Eddie Howe’s side won 6-1 at St James’s Park yesterday to move up to third place in the Premier League.

Newcastle led 5-0 with 21 minutes on the clock after an extraordinary early goal blitz which saw Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak both score twice and Joelinton also find the net.

Stellini, placed in interim charge of Tottenham following Antonio Conte’s departure last month, admitted that he made a mistake by switching to a back four.

"No words to describe a display like this,” said Stellini. “First 25 minutes, were the worst I’ve ever seen. I hope that the system we changed to give energy and mood, but it was the wrong decision. That’s my responsibility. We played with four at the back, and if this is the mistake, it’s my mistake.

“We need to take a breath after a performance like this. We have an important game on Thursday (at home to Manchester United), and we have to show something different.

“It was a bad performance. In 21 minutes we conceded four shots – and four goals. There are reasons, we have to find the reasons why. If it’s the system it’s easier to change.

Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Cristian Stellini looks on at St James' Park.

"We have to play the second half to save face. To find a bit of confidence, if it’s possible, to prepare for the next game.

