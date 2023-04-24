News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron was left out of starting XI

Eddie Howe’s revealed why he did not recall Miguel Almiron to his starting XI.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 24th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 07:13 BST

Howe had been expected to name the fit-again midfielder – who had come off the bench in the previous weekend’s shock 3-0 loss to Aston Villa – in his team against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Eddie Howe rules Newcastle United player out of Everton game
However, Howe only made one change – Sean Longstaff replaced Anthony Gordon in the starting XI – and Jacob Murphy was again fielded on the right side of midfield.

And that decision was quickly vindicated, as Murphy netted twice as Newcastle took a 5-0 lead inside the first 21 minutes. Almiron came off the bench in the second half, and the game ended 6-1.

Howe had wanted a “response” from his players to the Villa defeat, and the reaction he got from his team was “emphatic”.

“I don’t think Jacob’s done a lot wrong since he’s come into the team,” said United's head coach. “I think he’s done a lot right.

"So it’s very difficult to justify then leaving him out, as well as Miggy’s done for us. I think, again, they’re the decisions I want, tough calls. I certainly considered bringing Miggy back into the team, but I wanted to give the team a chance to respond for what happened at Aston Villa.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe embraces midfielder Miguel Almiron.Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe embraces midfielder Miguel Almiron.
"I wanted to give an opportunity for them to put it right, because we did fall below our standards in that game for the first time, in my opinion, this season. The response was emphatic.”

Third-placed Newcastle are now six points ahead of Tottenham with a game in hand.

