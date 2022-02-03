Crucial boost for Newcastle United with two new signings in line to feature against Everton despite Covid-19 and travel concerns
International matches have threatened to scupper Newcastle United’s plans ahead of next Tuesday’s crucial Premier League clash against Everton at St James’s Park (7:45pm kick-off).
The Magpies sit 18th, just four points below Everton in the table and are currently a point adrift from safety.
Eddie Howe’s side are unbeaten in their last three league matches and a win against The Toffees could see them move out of the bottom three for the first time in four months.
It will be the first match Newcastle have played since their lavish January transfer window which saw them spend around £90million on the signings of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn with Matt Targett also joining on loan.
All five players are in line to feature in the match despite some doubts over Wood and Guimaraes’ situation.
The two new signings have been away on international duty with New Zealand and Brazil respectively.
While Wood was away with New Zealand, the All Whites’ squad were hit by a Covid-19 outbreak with several players testing positive.
Read More
The 30-year-old was fortunately not one of them and is fully-vaccinated against the virus, allowing him to return to England and be available for Newcastle’s upcoming Premier League match providing he does not subsequently return a positive test (as is the case with any player).
The Mail Online’s Craig Hope confirmed Wood is travelling back to the North East despite fears that Dwight Gayle would have been the club’s only available senior striker for the Everton match after Newcastle failed in their attempts to bring in attacking reinforcements on deadline day.
Guimaraes marked his first match for Brazil as a Newcastle player by coming off the bench and grabbing an assist in a 4-0 win over Paraguay.
The 24-year-old signed for The Magpies while on international duty last weekend and is still yet to step foot on Tyneside.
But that will all change over the weekend with the midfielder set to return to France before flying to Newcastle ahead of Tuesday night’s match.
Although he may be slightly jet-lagged given the three hour time difference and lengthy journey from South America, Guimaraes is expected to train with his new teammates for at least one day before the Everton match, where he is in line to make his Newcastle debut.