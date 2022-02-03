The Magpies’ top scorer was forced off in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United back in December and has been sidelined ever since.

Wilson is approaching the originally reported six-week recovery prognosis on his injury but it could still be another month or so before he returns to action.

Although the player himself admits there is currently ‘no definite time frame’ as it stands.

“It's moving slow, you know how it is, you can't rush the process really,” he said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

"At the moment, I'm just making sure I'm ticking all the boxes and doing all the things I can to get back as soon as I can but in a safe and controlled way.

"We'll see when that happens but at the minute there is no definite time frame for when I'll be back so I'm just playing it by ear and working hard in the gym.

"I don't want to come back and not be able to affect the game and just be taking part. I want to make sure I'm coming back all cylinders firing and hit the ground running because we ain't got games to get up to speed.

"I have to make sure when I am back that I'm 100-per-cent ready to go and going to be making a difference. That's the most important thing I'm telling myself when I do feel like speeding things up, you have to put the reins on and make sure you control the process.”

With Wilson unavailable, Newcastle were busy in the transfer window with five new signings arriving at the club in January. Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn joined as The Magpies spent more money than any other club in world football during the winter window.

“You need ready made players where you know what you're going to get from them," Wilson added. “We've not signed any huge price tags but at this point in the season, where we are in the league, you need people who are going to dig in and fight for the cause.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all the guys, welcoming them to the squad and hopefully be back training and playing with them.”

While Wilson was pleased with the transfer business on the whole, he does share the sentiment that United are short of bodies up front.

“I was looking forward to the club bringing in another striker as well as Chris Wood,” he continued. “We needed one more I think as well and unfortunately we didn't get that in an attacking area.

"I back Woody from now until the end of the season and also back myself. When I get fit and we end up playing together and helping the team, that's what it's all about at the end of the day.

"When you get strikers through the door and you're hearing about strikers, I think that only benefits the team in a positive way so the more the merrier, bring the competition in the door because it does push you, it does take you to the next level and brings the best out of you.”

