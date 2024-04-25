'It's Newcastle' - Crystal Palace boss gives Champions League reminder & penalty verdict after 2-0 win
Oliver Glasner admitted he was ‘really scared’ with how his Crystal Palace players started the game against Newcastle United.
Two second-half goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta saw Palace secure a comfortable 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening. It was a third win in a row for Glasner’s side as they mathematically confirmed survival while Newcastle suffered their first Premier League defeat in five.
“It’s great to see how the players can play,” Glasner said afterwards. “When I saw the first 30 minutes, I was so impressed by the intensity we played with.
“I was really scared – it’s not a joke – I was really scared if they continued playing like this that we’d have to make 10 substitutions in minute 60, because I couldn’t believe what I saw.
“There were moments Newcastle didn’t get out of their half and it’s Newcastle playing for Europe, playing in the Champions League this season. There’s a lot of quality, there’s a lot of speed and how they [Crystal Palace players] work together is really amazing.”
Newcastle had a penalty shout turned down in the closing stages of the match with the score at 1-0. Sean Longstaff was pulled in the area by Will Hughes but referee Tom Bramall waved away the appeals and VAR refrained from intervening following a check.
“Maybe if we conceded a penalty it would be 1-1,” Glasner admitted. “At that time, and it was when Newcastle were maybe a little bit fresher because they didn’t have a game three days before, but then we scored for 2-0 and the game was decided.”