Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United fans endured a week to forget in the Premier League as the club fell to back to back defeats against Everton and Tottenham - whilst conceding a staggering seven goals in the process.

The Magpies were second best in their most recent 4-1 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and were uncharacteristically outpressed and outran during the contest by Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the most concerning factors in the game was the manner in which the goals were conceded, while defensive duo Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles both looked as if they sustained minor injuries during the clash despite playing through the full 90 minutes. Newcastle’s problems at the back were a far cry from the team that fans saw last season when they held the best defensive record in the division and it is looking increasingly likely that Eddie Howe will look to bolster his backline in the January transfer window.

Talks of a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi are growing, according to reports from Newcastle Chronicle.

Sun Sport journalist Alex Nixon has even claimed that the Eagles have begun making contingency plans of their own in the event of a Guehi departure with Cristhian Mosquera of Valencia being on their radar.

Geuhi has been on Newcastle’s radar for a number of months and is viewed as one of the best defenders in the division outside of the top six. His rise to prominence began in the highly esteemed Chelsea academy where he progressed alongside Fikayo Tomori, Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Reece James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre back’s opportunities were limited at Stamford Bridge despite a string of impressive performances for England’s youth squads including his role in helping the U17 team to World Cup glory in 2017.

Guehi spent two seasons on loan at Swansea City before completing a transfer to Crystal Palace in 2021. During his time at Selhurst Park he has made 84 league appearances and guided his team to 12th and 11th place finishes - whilst forming a strong partnership with fellow Magpies target Joachim Andersen.

He is praised for his pace, strength and excellent defensive awareness and could be a useful signing to a Newcastle team which is short on defensive options with just Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar being the only natural centre backs in the squad during Sven Botman’s absence.