Newcastle United will resume their interest in a long term defensive target, according to reports.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently preparing for their first home clash in the Champions League for over 20 years as they play host to French champions PSG on Wednesday.

The Magpies enter the European clash in high spirits after a run of four wins from their last five matches, whilst also keeping five consecutive clean sheets in the process.

However, Newcastle's backline is set to face its toughest test yet as Kylian Mbappe prepares to lead the line for the visitors.

However, Newcastle’s backline is set to face its toughest test yet as Kylian Mbappe prepares to lead the line for the visitors.

The Toon Army are currently contending with a number of injury setbacks as they adapt to the hectic schedule of competing in domestic and European competitions. One of their most notable injury doubts is central defender Sven Botman, who has been one of the club’s best performers since his arrival from Lille in 2022.

His absence is likely to hand a huge opportunity to club captain Jamaal Lascelles, who spent most of last season on the substitutes bench. While Paul Dummett is the only alternative backup option in central defence as it stands.

Newcastle’s lack of depth in central defence has quickly become a cause for concern in recent months and former Magpies goalkeeper Shay Given admitted it was a position that they should have strengthened.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is reportedly in the market to rectify this situation in January, as he bids to boost Newcastle’s chances of success.

Joachim Andersen was on the scoresheet for Crystal Palce during their victory against Manchester United. (Getty Images)

Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey believes that Howe will turn his attention to a familiar target in Joachim Andersen during the winter window.

The report claims the Magpies have held a long-term interest in the centre back and had a bid rejected by Palace late in the summer window. However, Andersen is said to remain one of Newcastle’s top targets when the January window opens.

Andersen was a product of the FC Twente academy and he enjoyed an impressive spell in the Eredivisie before making further moves to Sampdoria and Lyon. He arrived in England in the summer of 2020 and was a shining light during his loan spell at Fulham as the Cottagers suffered relegation to the Championship.

Andersen’s form in defence prompted interest from Newcastle and Crystal Palace in 2021, but it was the Eagles who landed the star in a £15m deal.

The 27-year-old has been an ever-present in the Palace backline since his arrival and he has started to add goals to his game this season with impressive strikes against Manchester United and Brentford.