Crystal Palace line-up ambitious Marc Guehi ‘replacement’ as Newcastle United lurk

Crystal Palace are reportedly lining up an ambitious move for a centre-back this summer amid speculation linking Marc Guehi with an exit from Selhurst Park.

Newcastle United spent much of last summer chasing Guehi’s signature - only to be met with strong resistance from the Eagles. Guehi, fresh off the back of an impressive European Championship with England, was coveted by the Magpies but Palace refused to sell their key man.

Despite multiple bids from Tyneside, Palace stood strong and kept hold of Guehi. However, 12 months on, and Guehi is set to enter the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, meaning Palace now have a big decision to make on his future.

They could sell now and bank a tidy amount, or risk keeping him at the club and losing him on a free transfer next year. His situation will undoubtedly be monitored by Newcastle United over the coming weeks - and developments on the transfer front at Palace may provide a hint at what the future holds for Guehi this summer.

Crystal Palace ‘eye’ Ousmane Diomande

According to reports from the Telegraph , Palace are eyeing a move to sign Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande this summer. Diomande was heavily-linked with a move to England last summer, with Newcastle United among the clubs reportedly interested in the defender who had a £68m release clause.

Now 21, Diomande has continued to be a regular for Sporting but is expected to cost significantly less than what was being quoted a year ago. £45m could be enough to sign him this summer and whilst Palace will be far from the only club interested in the Ivory Coast international, their FA Cup success and Europa League participation could give them an edge in negotiations.

For Newcastle United, Palace’s reported interest in Diomande could open the door for them to swoop for Guehi. The England international is also wanted by Chelsea this summer.

Oliver Glasner’s comments on Marc Guehi’s contract

Speaking earlier this year, Oliver Glasner admitted that talks between Guehi and Palace over a new contract had been ongoing for an extended period of time, but an agreement is yet to be found. “We haven’t just started talking about his contract,” Glasner said.

“The talks were going on even before I arrived – for more than two years now. Marc is thinking what is best for his personal career and this is what we have to accept.

“I don’t know [if he will sign a new deal]. I don’t think about what happens in summer. On the 26th of May, I will turn my phone off for one or two weeks and then we will see what happens.

“Everybody knows he is a great footballer and great character. Let’s see what happens. But, of course, no manager would want to lose their captain. It will be Marc’s decision, but I know that he is so focused on improving his game and our game. It has no influence on his performances.”

Guehi will not feature for England during this international break having not been included by Thomas Tuchel in the squad.