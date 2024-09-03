Crystal Palace ‘plot’ major Marc Guehi move that would end Newcastle United transfer hopes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Despite multiple bids with Guehi potentially set to become their all-time record purchase, the Magpies were unable to tempt Palace into a sale of their star defender. The 24-year-old impressed for England at Euro 2024 and Steve Parish claimed it would take ‘superstar’ money in order for him to leave Selhurst Park - a fee Newcastle United were unwilling to pay.
With just Will Osula and Lloyd Kelly joining as senior outfield players, it was a frustrating window for Eddie Howe’s side and one that ended with no new signings on deadline day. Although they missed out on Guehi this time around, they have been tipped to reignite their interest in the defender in January.
Guehi has less than two years left on his current deal at Selhurst Park and Palace will not want to risk him running down a deal and leaving on a free transfer. To combat this, Football Insider report that Palace are set to open talks with Guehi over a new deal with the club.
Guehi has captained Palace in every Premier League game so far this season and led them to a win over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup last week. He remains an important part of Oliver Glasner’s starting XI and will be someone they are keen to keep hold of and build a team around following the sales of Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise this summer and interest in Eberechi Eze.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.