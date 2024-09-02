Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The summer transfer window has closed in England, but Kieran Trippier has been linked with a surprising move away from Newcastle United.

Trippier, who announced his retirement from international football last week, was linked with a move to Bundesliga and European giants Bayern Munich in January - but the Magpies remained firm and rejected approaches for the 33-year-old. However, despite still being a big presence in the Magpies dressing room and around the first-team, Trippier has had to settle for a place on the bench in their opening three league outings with Tino Livramento, who has been called-up to Lee Carsley’s England squad, picked to start ahead of him.

Uncertainty surrounding Trippier’s long-term future at the club has been present ever since reports of a bid from Bayern surfaced in January and he was also linked with a very late move away from Tyneside in the final few days of the summer window. Everton were among the clubs credited with an interest in the former Spurs man this summer.

Shields Gazette

However, he remained a Newcastle United player as the summer transfer window closed at 11pm on Friday night. Yet reports from Sports Digitale in Turkey have linked Trippier with a move to Eyupspor.

The Turkish transfer window has not yet closed meaning that Trippier could still leave Tyneside should a deal between the clubs be agreed. The Shields Gazette understands that a move to Turkey for Trippier is not close, however, and unlikely to be sanctioned in any case with the Magpies being unable to source a replacement until January.