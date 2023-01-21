The latest Newcastle United and Crystal Palace injury news ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash

Newcastle United take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening (5:30pm kick-off) looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to a club record 15 matches. But The Magpies are sweating on the fitness of two key players.

Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier both picked up injuries during last Sunday’s 1-0 win over Fulham. Trippier was able to see out the match but Guimaraes left the field in tears after suffering an ankle injury and was seen wearing a protective boot with crutches after the match.

Positive scan results suggested the Brazilian midfielder’s injury would only be short-term and the midfielder has travelled with the squad to London ahead of today’s match. Head coach Eddie Howe has a decision to make in terms of how he uses Guimaraes, if at all, this evening.

Crystal Palace have a couple of long-term absences along with the recent injury blow to Joachim Andersen. The Eagles currently sit 12th in the Premier League table on 23 points while Newcastle are fourth on 38.

Here is the injury doubts and outs list for today’s Premier League match...

1. CPFC: Joachim Andersen - out The Danish defender has been an important player for Palace so far this season but has been ruled out of tonight's match after suffering a calf injury during last weekend's defeat against Chelsea.

2. CPFC: James McArthur - out The veteran midfielder is yet to feature this season and is currently out with a groin issue.

3. CPFC: Nathan Ferguson - out The young defender has featured just once in the Premier League this season due to injury but has recently returned to training.

4. NUFC: Kieran Trippier - doubt Kieran Trippier missed some training this week after picking up a nasty gash on his foot during last weekend's win over Fulham. He managed to complete 90 minutes and is in contention to keep his place in the side today. He has started every Premier League match for Newcastle so far this season.