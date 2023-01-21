Crystal Palace v Newcastle team news: Seven out & three doubts after big Bruno Guimaraes update - gallery
The latest Newcastle United and Crystal Palace injury news ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash
Newcastle United take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening (5:30pm kick-off) looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to a club record 15 matches. But The Magpies are sweating on the fitness of two key players.
Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier both picked up injuries during last Sunday’s 1-0 win over Fulham. Trippier was able to see out the match but Guimaraes left the field in tears after suffering an ankle injury and was seen wearing a protective boot with crutches after the match.
Positive scan results suggested the Brazilian midfielder’s injury would only be short-term and the midfielder has travelled with the squad to London ahead of today’s match. Head coach Eddie Howe has a decision to make in terms of how he uses Guimaraes, if at all, this evening.
Crystal Palace have a couple of long-term absences along with the recent injury blow to Joachim Andersen. The Eagles currently sit 12th in the Premier League table on 23 points while Newcastle are fourth on 38.
Here is the injury doubts and outs list for today’s Premier League match...