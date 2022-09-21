Following the arrival of sporting director Dan Ashworth and chief executive officer Darren Eales over the summer, the club are looking to bring in a new executive assistant to support the ‘growing executive team’.

The role will assist Ashworth and Eales in preparing presentations, paperwork and event management for executive meetings as well as other administrative duties.

Newcastle United Co-Owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Newcastle United Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer of PCP Capital Partners Amanda Staveley and Newcastle United's CEO Darren Eales look on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The individual will be responsible for international dairy management including ‘the co-ordination of key executive meeting agendas and liaison with relevant stakeholders on board matters’.

To be considered, individuals must have English and Maths GCSE (or equivalent) at grade C or above as well as A-level qualifications (or equivalent). Although not essential, a formal qualification such as an ACEA as well as previous experience in an executive assistant role in an elite sporting environment is desirable.