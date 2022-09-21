Dan Ashworth and Darren Eales plan 'exciting' new addition behind the scenes at Newcastle United
Newcastle United are planning to make another fresh addition behind the scenes.
Following the arrival of sporting director Dan Ashworth and chief executive officer Darren Eales over the summer, the club are looking to bring in a new executive assistant to support the ‘growing executive team’.
The role will assist Ashworth and Eales in preparing presentations, paperwork and event management for executive meetings as well as other administrative duties.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Lucas Paqueta sent harsh message as West Ham struggles continue while Newcastle United plan to play match
-
2
Premier League to introduce financial change that will 'make it difficult' for Newcastle United
-
3
Rafa Benitez on 'lost opportunity' at Newcastle United under PIF after ‘no project’ admission
The individual will be responsible for international dairy management including ‘the co-ordination of key executive meeting agendas and liaison with relevant stakeholders on board matters’.
To be considered, individuals must have English and Maths GCSE (or equivalent) at grade C or above as well as A-level qualifications (or equivalent). Although not essential, a formal qualification such as an ACEA as well as previous experience in an executive assistant role in an elite sporting environment is desirable.
The role will have a yearly salary of around £35,000 and applications via [email protected] will close on Thursday, September 29.