Newcastle have appointed Josh Appleyard as the club’s new positional analyst. Appleyard will leave his position as Norwich City’s first-team performance analyst to take up the role at The Magpies, according to Training Ground Guru.

Appleyard will be responsible for assessing emerging talent and potential first-team players for Newcastle. He will be tasked with producing ‘daily reports and evidence-based clips in line with the recruitment strategy’ while working alongside head of technical scouting Andy Howe and the data and insight team while reporting to the lead video analyst.

Dan Ashworth is expanding Newcastle United's recruitment network (photos: Getty)

Since Ashworth was appointed sporting director at Newcastle last summer, the club’s academy, scouting and recruitment network has experienced a significant overhaul with several new positions advertised and filled in the last 12 months.

In addition to Appleyard, The Magpies have poached Manchester City scouts Paul McLaren and Paul Midgley, Dan Rice from Southampton, Delroy Ebanks from West Ham United and Eddie Black from Arsenal to bolster their recruitment network. Meanwhile, first-team coaching analyst Mark Leyland has left the club to join Man City – a position the club are looking to fill.

The club have also advertised for a head of data and insight role as well as up to seven new international scouts based across the globe.