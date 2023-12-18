Dan Ashworth has already stressed his commitment to Newcastle United amid links to Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS Group.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Ashworth was appointed as Newcastle's sporting director at the end of the 2021-22 season. His first season at St James' Park saw The Magpies qualify for the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His success on Tyneside has seen him linked with the sporting director role at Manchester United. Manchester Evening News have claimed Ashworth is incoming minority owners, the INEOS Group's 'prime choice' for the sporting director role at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS Group are set to have a 25% minority stake in Manchester United ratified. This will see Ratcliffe take charge of footballing operations at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, incoming minority owner at Manchester United and INEOS CEO.

Ashworth has a 'long-standing relationship' with INEOS' director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford. The Magpies' sporting director even invited Brailsford to host a presentation in front of the Newcastle squad during the pre-season visit to Portugal last summer.

"I’ve known Sir Dave for a number of years, working across various different sports and he is without doubt the best in world sport at creating high-performance culture and turning that into winning," Ashworth said at the time. "There were some brilliant messages for us all and it was great to get him in at this point of pre-season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United legend Gary Neville also praised Ashworth for the work he has done so far at Newcastle. The pair spoke briefly during Newcastle's 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Old Trafford last month.

But when asked about the conversation and speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford, Ashworth has quickly distanced himself from the reports.

"First of all, I literally saw Gary when walking into the directors' box and he was going down the tunnel. I shouted 'hello' and that was it,’ Ashworth said last month. "I didn't have a conversation with Gary. I know him and Phil [Neville] from their England days. He's written some very kind things and thank you, Gary.