Chelsea hit by fresh surgery blow ahead of Newcastle United clash - set for three months out
Chelsea v Newcastle United: A fresh injury update has been provided ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final match.
Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella is set for months on the sidelines following surgery.
The defender was forced off against Everton with an ankle issue and missed the 2-0 win over Sheffield United. He has now confirmed he has undergone surgery that will keep him out for around three months via an Instagram update.
Cucurella posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed with his left foot and ankle bandaged up. The post was accompanied by the caption: "Time to come back stronger."
The left-back started for Chelsea in the 4-1 defeat against Newcastle at St James' Park last month but will now miss Tuesday's crucial cup clash. Reece James, who was sent off in the previous game against The Magpies, has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Wesley Fofana, Robert Sanchez, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah and Lesley Ugochukwu also feature on Chelsea's long injury list. But Newcastle also have a number of injury concerns heading into the match.
Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham at St James' Park saw Fabian Schar and Joelinton forced off with injuries while Alexander Isak was rested for the match with a groin issue. All three players are doubtful for Tuesday's match at Stamford Bridge.
United also have Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett and Sandro Tonali ruled out for the match - which is shaping up to be a crucial one for both sides.
Chelsea will be hoping to counter their indifferent league form over the past 18 months with a trophy while Newcastle will want to bounce back from last week's Champions League exit as they look to end a 55-year trophy drought.
The Magpies made the Carabao Cup final last season but were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.