The ‘strategic relationship’ will allow Newcastle and Larne to work together and developing pathways into the first-team. There is also the potential for young players to move between clubs in either direction.

This is the first club partnership Newcastle have had since Dan Ashworth’s appointment as sporting director last summer. The club are also looking at feeder clubs across Europe to aid the first-team in a ‘multi-club’ system. Belgian side KV Oostende have been targeted by Newcastle’s owners.

But it is hoped that this latest partnership will help the club at the academy level.

Following the announcement, Ashworth told the club website: “We are very pleased to be working alongside Larne Football Club as we develop and expand our talent pathway.

“I have been hugely impressed by Kenny Bruce and his team, and this will be a great opportunity to share best practice and innovations that will benefit both clubs.

“Our next generations of talent will only support and sustain both clubs’ future successes and we look forward to supporting one another on our respective journeys.”

Larne owner Kenny Bruce said: “We have been involved in extremely positive discussions with Newcastle United for some time over a strategic working relationship, which we feel can be mutually beneficial.

“At Larne, we have made no secret that our aim is to work with the top young talent on the island of Ireland and we have been making changes to our Academy at all levels, as we seek to make this aim a reality.

“Newcastle United, particularly through Dan Ashworth, has recognised the strides we have made within our structure and the emphasis we are placing on developing the best young players.

“At all levels it is clear both Newcastle United and Larne are clubs moving in the right direction and we feel this affiliation will play a huge part in helping to grow that momentum.

