Just months after signing his first professional contract at the club and making his Premier League debut, the 17-year-old midfielder has featured in all of Newcastle’s pre-season matches so far and was handed his first start against Chelsea in Atlanta on Wednesday night.

Miley played the full match as The Magpies drew 1-1 with their Premier League counterparts at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And the teenager impressed once again as part of a midfield three with Joelinton and Sandro Tonali.

Following the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was pleased with how Miley handed himself in front of over 70,000 spectators.

“I think it’s dealing with the occasion, he’s only just turned 17 and he’s got a packed house, screaming voices in his ear and he’s got to block all that out and tactically deliver,” Howe said. “I thought he did, really, really well against a top team so he’s shown he can handle the moment and he’s got the ability.

“Now he’s very young and we need to be very calm and my job is not to build him up too much at this stage but he’s certainly got a very bright future.”

Howe also confirmed that there is no intention to loan Miley out this season as he plans to keep him around the first-team and Under-21s set-up for the upcoming Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup campaigns.

“Definitely keep him around, he’s too young to go on loan,” Howe told NUFC TV. “I don’t see the advantage to that, I think it could have a negative effect so we’ll keep him with his family day-to-day and with us and hopefully enjoy the season.”

Another youngster who caught the eye against Chelsea was 19-year-old defender Alex Murphy. The Republic of Ireland youth international replaced Fabian Schar in the first half and played the majority of the match at left-back with Dan Burn shifting into the middle.

“I thought he was excellent, really, really good,” Howe admitted. “It’s a very tough environment to come into especially slightly out of position but very composed, defended really well and I was really, really pleased with him.