Newcastle United and England defender Dan Burn has addressed Alexander Isak’s Premier League record £130million transfer to Liverpool.

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn admitted he’s ‘happy’ the Alexander Isak transfer saga is over.

The narrative surrounding Isak, Newcastle and Liverpool dominated the summer before finally reaching a conclusion on deadline day with a £130million Premier League record transfer.

Isak leaves Newcastle after scoring 62 goals in 109 appearances for the club over three years, including the winner in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool back in March.

Burn, who opened the scoring in that game with a header at Wembley Stadium, has endured a frustrating start to the new season at Newcastle without an established striker to lead the line in Isak’s absence. Destpie the defender helping Newcastle keep two clean sheets in their opening three matches, the side only have two points to show for it and sit at the wrong end of the table heading into the first international break.

Burn has been a regular in the England squad since Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as manager and was speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

Unsurprisingly, the top of Isak’s transfer to Liverpool came up.

Dan Burn reacts to Alexander Isak’s Newcastle United exit

Although Isak’s exit from Newcastle was hardly a smooth or amicable one, Burn insists there is ‘no animosity’ between him and the Swedish striker.

That’s despite Isak refusing to play for Newcastle in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool.

“I’ve been in football long enough to understand that for a player, the careers are short and they’ve got things that they want to achieve,” Burn said. “So for me, I’m happy that it’s over.

“Alex is a mate, so it was tough situation because you wanted him to be around and helping the team, but also understand for him, what he needs to do personally. So I’ve got nothing but good wishes for Alex.

“No animosity, I think as a Newcastle fan, and you know what Newcastle fans are like, we’re very protective of our club, and our city.

“You want players to be there who want to play for Newcastle, and naively you don’t want them to think that there’s anywhere else to go, apart from playing at Newcastle.

“So I understand why our fans are frustrated. But as I said, I think I’ve been in the game long enough now to understand what goes on.

“I wish Alex all the best, apart from when we play Liverpool.”

Dan Burn eyeing World Cup place

Burn will be hoping to earn his third England cap this weekend as he already has one eye on making the plane to next summer’s World Cup in North America.

But first England will have to qualify.

“I try to go in with that mentality that I am leaving absolutely everything out there and not have any regrets,” Burn said.

“The more camps I take, the more confidence from it. On a personal level, I am probably playing the best football of my career.

“I am in a good place physically and mentally, where I am up for the challenge.

“In my first camp, the World Cup was something not close to being on my radar. But now I am on camp three, I just want to implement what the gaffer is asking of me in the team and play as well as I can, so I can get picked for these camps.”