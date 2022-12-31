Newcastle are looking to end an impressive 2022 on a high against a Leeds United side that they hadn’t beaten in the league at St James’s Park since 2004. Eddie Howe named an unchanged side from the previous two league matches in a bid to secure a seventh straight Premier League win.

Before the match, a Wor Flags display unveiled an impressive banner in the East Stand featuring the iconic ‘Blue Star’ emblem and the caption ‘we’ll support you ever more’. In the Gallowgate Stand, a Shola Ameobi ‘Mackem Slayer’ tribute designed by Newcastle defender Dan Burn was on display.

Following the display, the players and those in attendance at St James’s Park took part in a round of applause in tribute to Brazil footballing icon Pele, who sadly passed away earlier this week.

Newcastle’s Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was spotted wearing a signed ‘Pele 10’ Brazil shirt ahead of the match.