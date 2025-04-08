Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United triumphed 3-0 against Leicester City on Monday night as they secured a fourth win in a row in all competitions.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brace from Jacob Murphy and a strike from Harvey Barnes against his former side was enough to earn Eddie Howe’s side all three points at the King Power Stadium. For the third game in a row, Howe was able to name an unchanged team with his settled XI now paying dividends with some very good results at a crucial period of the season.

Murphy’s first goal and Barnes’ strike bookended a goal which will live long in the memory of the three thousand Newcastle United fans that made the trip to Leicester on Monday night. Whilst the former Norwich City man will get the credit for the goal, it was Fabian Schar’s assist, one that saw him smash an effort from inside his own half off the crossbar, that stole the headlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Burn’s unseen moment

Unsurprisingly, Schar was the centre of much media attention post-match and was immediately asked about his thoughts on the assist. As the former Swiss international described the goal in great detail, Burn walked behind his teammate and shouted: ‘Ooh I kicked it really well’, before grinning and quickly shimmying his way down the tunnel and towards the team bus.

Burn, who has had his fair share of media attention in recent weeks, played alongside Schar in the centre of defence on Monday night with the pair continuing their very good partnership in the heart of the backline. Whilst it is hoped that Sven Botman will feature again before the end of the campaign, it will be hard for the Dutchman to displace either defender upon his return to full fitness.

Eddie Howe’s praise for ‘elite’ Fabian Schar

It has been a memorable week or so for Schar who not only secured one of the very best assists that the Premier League has seen this season, but also extended his contract to stay at St James’ Park for another season in a deal that went down very well in the fan base and with his head coach. Howe, who has repeatedly praised the defender during his time on Tyneside, revealed his delight last week that Schar had signed a new deal.

“I think he is a player that you can use in different ways, very, very flexible in a sense that his game suits the modern way,” Howe said. “His technical ability goes without saying, but he's very, very good off the ball again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's quite comfortable jumping into midfield to help us with our press, he's quite comfortable obviously staying in his position as well, but it's that sort of tactical understanding, I think he's elite with his brain in terms of seeing the game, and that's what you get with experienced players in that area of the pitch. It's him, Dan [Burn] and the other defenders we've had have done really well this year.”