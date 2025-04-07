Getty Images

Newcastle United strengthened their hopes of Champions League qualification with a commanding win against Leicester City.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It took less than two minutes for Eddie Howe’s side to get their noses in front at the King Power Stadium when Jacob Murphy tapped home a whipped cross from Tino Livramento. Their opponents, who came into the match having lost 14 of their last 15 Premier League games, were sorely lacking in confidence with Murphy’s early strike ushering in boos from the home support.

However, even the most hardened of Foxes fan would have found it difficult to not admire the brilliance of Newcastle’s second goal as Fabian Schar shot from inside his own half with the ball agonisingly hitting the crossbar before falling to Murphy who was quickest to react to poke home his and Newcastle’s second. But the goal was all about Schar’s effort which very few players, never mind defenders, in world football being able to pull off such a feat of skill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their lead was soon increased again, this time Harvey Barnes was the scorer as he was in the right place at the right time to tap home from close range after Joelinton’s shot was parried by Foxes goalkeeper Mads Hermansen. Barnes’ muted celebrations were as a mark of respect to his former employers who he scored against for the first time as an opposition player.

Jamie Reuben’s Fabian Schar message

However, it was all about their second goal on the night and as clips of it started to do the rounds on social media, Schar’s brilliance caught the attention of many, with Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben among those to post about the defender. Taking to X in the immediate aftermath of the goal, Reuben wrote: ‘Fabian Schar 🤩🤩 🇨🇭 ‘

It has been some week for the Switzerland international who agreed an extension to his current deal at St James’ Park. Schar, who is deep into his seventh season on Tyneside, has become a real favourite at the club and Howe spoke of his delight at seeing him extend his contract: “Yeah, delighted he's signed, delighted. He's been really good this year for us.

“He trains well, very popular within the squad. He's contributed and he's been an ever-present really when he's been fit. So, yeah, really pleased that he's committed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe added: “I think [supporters] will remember him as the unique player that he is. I think a defender that's not orthodox he does things that he probably shouldn't be doing, like his finish against Liverpool [at St James’ Park in December]. He has no right to score from there.

“I can add other goals to that where you think, wow, he's class. He's got moments where you go, wow, what a pass. I think he did one against Brentford the other day where he passed into Alex [Isak’s] feet from 30 yards away.

“I don't think anyone sees that pass on the pitch. I think his defensive work since I've been here has definitely improved. I think as a defender, you're always judged against that first.”

“He was part of a defensive unit that conceded the joint lowest number of goals in the Premier League. I think he'll probably take as much pride from that as he will from the other bits of his game. He needs to continue that improvement.”