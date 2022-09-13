The 30-year-old centre-back was brought in to bolster Newcastle’s leaky defence as they looked to secure Premier League survival. The side had won just two matches and kept two clean sheets in 21 Premier League matches prior to Burn’s arrival last season.

But The Magpies’ fortunes took a turn for the better following the January transfer window as they became one of the top-flight’s in-form sides, finishing 11th in the table on 49 points.

Newcastle player Dan Burn reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on September 03, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burn was signed by Newcastle after they had missed out on top defensive target Sven Botman from Lille in January.

The club then went back in for Botman in the summer and were able to secure his services for a fee in the region of £35million. Burn has admitted he was aware he could be seen as a ‘short-term fix’ at Newcastle, but he hasn’t been fazed by Botman's arrival.

The Geordie defender has managed to keep his place in the side – playing both at centre-back and left-back – and featuring in every league match so far this season.

“The centre-halves we were linked with in January – we went and signed Sven in the summer,” Burn told BBC 5 Live.

“I always knew it could be the case of being signed to be a short-term fix, knowing that in the long-term they were going to have to do something.

"I've said in interviews before that if I can get myself into the team, I'll back myself against anyone who they bring in. I believe in my ability and believe what I can bring to the team."

As a boyhood Newcastle fan, Burn had to be patient for his opportunity to play for the club he was released by as an 11-year-old.

And now he’s achieved his ‘dream’, it’s something he plans to keep on living.

“It wasn't where I was thinking I'll come and sign in January, and in six months that'll be me done,” Burn added.