Newcastle United have reportedly agreed to tie another player down to a new contract before the end of the season.

Recent months have seen Newcastle secure new deals with the likes of Martin Dubravka, Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth, all of whom had contracts that were set to expire at the end of the season.

The Magpies have also triggered a one-year extension for Sean Longstaff until June 2026 while Eddie Howe recently confirmed Jamaal Lascelles was under contract for next season after returning from a 13-month injury absence.

But arguably one of Newcastle’s most influential players of the 2024-25 season has reportedly agreed a new contract.

Dan Burn agrees new deal with Newcastle United

According to Mail Online, Newcastle defender Dan Burn has agreed terms over a contract extension at St James’ Park.

Burn’s current contract expires in 2026 but the defender is set to be rewarded following a historic season at Newcastle. The 33-year-old scored in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool to help Newcastle end a 70-year domestic trophy drought before earning his first England cap less than a week later.

He has since been called up to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the upcoming matches against Andorra and Senegal following the end of the season.

Burn is set to start for Newcastle in Sunday’s final Premier League match of the season against Everton at St James’ Park. A win for The Magpies would confirm Champions League qualification while anything less will leave them relying on results elsewhere.

Dan Burn’s incredible impact at NUFC

Burn joined Newcastle from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022 for £13million and has since gone on to make 146 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring eight goals, including one in the Champions League and the Carabao Cup final.

“We started to work with Dan when we did in our relegation battle, such an inspiring guy,” Howe said. “A very talented player and a great story, one of the great footballing stories really.

“A great comeback, someone who had to do it the real hard way coming through the leagues. He’s dedicated, professional, a leader, a real man and inspirational figure.”

Reflecting on Burn’s season, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette: “Dan I think has had an outstanding season.

“I think whenever you're in my shoes you're looking for reliability, you're looking for consistency, you're looking for people that are always there when you need them in the difficult moments, not just the good times and I think Dan's has all those qualities.

“His training performances every day mirror how he's played on a matchday, which again is another key thing for me, I'm looking for that attitude in training to drive standards, to drive the culture.”

Five players set to leave Newcastle United - as things stand

The subject of new contracts brings into focus the players whose current deals are nearing an end, meaning Sunday’s match could be their last with the club.

It is well documented that Callum Wilson’s contract expires on June 30 with the Everton match shaping up to be his last for the club. Eddie Howe hasn’t ruled out a new deal just yet, but the player is keeping his options open ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Goalkeepers John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie are also out of contract though Newcastle tend to leave such deals for after the season has concluded.

Jamal Lewis is out of contract and spent the first half of the season on loan at Sao Paulo before the deal was cut short due to injury. The left-back is set to be released by the club at the end of June.

And one player who will certainly be leaving Newcastle is Lloyd Kelly. Kelly has spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Juventus and has triggered an obligation to buy clause in his loan agreement that will see him join Juve permanently in the summer.

The deal is worth up to £20million.