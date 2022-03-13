Dan Burn's reaction to key decision that went against Newcastle United in Chelsea defeat

Dan Burn felt Chelsea match-winner Kai Havertz’s elbow on him was a “clear red”.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 6:58 pm
Updated Sunday, 13th March 2022, 6:59 pm

A 89th-minute goal from Havertz saw Newcastle United beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. However, Havertz was fortunate to still be on the pitch, having elbowed Burn before the break.

Eddie Howe – who was also incensed by the failure of referee David Coote to point to the spot after Jacob Murphy was brought down by Trevoh Chalobah – was unhappy with Havertz’s challenge on Burn, who angrily tried to confront the Chelsea midfielder after getting treatment for a head wound.

"I think it could have been a red,” said United’s head coach. “I'm not going to sit here and say it should have been a red, but I think it's one of those decisions, I think Dan thinks it's a clear red, he's on the pitch. I've seen it again, it could have been given.

"But, for me, the one I’m most disappointed with is the penalty."

Kai Havertz gets ahead of Dan Burn to score for Chelsea.

