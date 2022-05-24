Instead, it was possibly the return to Newcastle United of Dan Burn, who was let go by the club at a young age – and had had to work his way up the divisions from non-league football before getting a Premier League chance at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Burn had worked hard to get another chance at his boyhood club – and he seized it with both hands.

Understandably, midfielder Guimaraes, signed from Olympique Lyonnais in a deal worth £35million plus add-ons, has taken many of the headlines given his performances and goals, but Burn too made an outstanding contribution to the club’s fight to stay in the Premier League.

Newcastle, 18th when Burn joined on transfer deadline day, ended the season in 11th place following a 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday.

Burn, shirtless and smiling when he came out to the mixed zone to speak to journalists after a tough 90 minutes at Turf Moor, reflected on the end of his first chapter as a United player.

“Really, really happy, obviously,” said the 30-year-old, who used to watch games from the East Stand with his family.

“From the position we were in, to finish on 49 points in 11th is a very, very good season.

Dan Burn applauds Newcastle United fans at St James's Park.

“We spoke before the game about not just making it a game for Burnley, but making sure we put in a good performance as well and finish the season on a high, and I thought we did that.

"Obviously, it was a tough game. They put us under a lot of pressure, but we came out with a win.”

Burn, under contract at Newcastle until 2024, would be forgiven for not wanting the season to end.

“I’m buzzing I’m here for a couple more years at least,” said the powerful defender.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more when I came here. The situation we were in, and how we finished up, I just feel like I’m dreaming. It’s amazing, really happy for the lads.”

The away dressing room, according to head coach Eddie Howe, was “emotional” after the game given the collective achievement of the group.

And there was also some “sadness”, as a number of players left the pitch at Turf Moor knowing that they will move on this summer.

Matt Ritchie and Dwight Gayle – who both joined the club in in 2016 following the club’s relegation to the Championship – are among those expected to move on in the transfer window.

Asked about the dressing room reaction to the result, Burn said: “Brilliant. All the lads are buzzing.

"A little bit sad, because obviously we know that there might be a little bit of turnover of players in the summer. Some people will be leaving, some people will be staying.

"As I said, just really happy for the group as a whole, buzzing for the staff that have came in and made the changes.