Howe’s side beat Burnley 2-1 yesterday – and finished 11th in the Premier League with 49 points – thanks to two goals from Callum Wilson.

The club had been in the relegation zone when Howe took charge in November, and Howe thanks his players and staff in the away dressing room for their efforts this season.

Asked what was said after the game, United’s head coach said: “I think it was quite an emotional moment, actually.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was just a big thank you from me to them for everything they’ve given the team and the club. A big thank you to the staff as well. It’s been a real team effort, the unity and togetherness we’ve had has been something which has been great to be part of.

"I feel privileged to lead the team, some incredible characters in the team, in the changing room (at Turf Moor), and through the season. It was a really special moment.”

The afternoon was also an “emotional” one for Howe given his ties to Burnley.

"Today was a very, very difficult day for me, because I’ve got emotional ties to Burnley,” said Howe, who had a spell in charge at Turf Moor a decade ago. “And my thoughts are with the supporters, players, staff, directors – it’s a very, very proud football club.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe thanked his players at Turf Moor.