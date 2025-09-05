Newcastle United news: Darren Eales has officially left his role as CEO following three years at the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Eales has officially left his role as CEO following three years at the club. Eales was appointed as chief executive officer in August 2022 and was tasked with helping the club, under new ownership, grow and become a success both on and off the pitch.

During Eales’ time as CEO, the Magpies twice qualified for the Champions League and won their first piece of domestic silverware in seven decades with their triumph in last season’s Carabao Cup final. The former Atlanta United man revealed last September that he would be stepping down from his position as CEO for health reasons, but would remain in the role until a successor was appointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday it was confirmed that David Hopkinson would replace Eales as the club’s new CEO effective from September 5. Hopkinson recently served as president and COO at Madison Square Garden Sports and also worked as head of global partnerships at La Liga giants Real Madrid.

“I am incredibly honoured to join Newcastle United at such an exciting time in the club's history,” Hopkinson told the club after his appointment was confirmed. “This club represents something truly special. It has extraordinary history and heritage, incredibly passionate supporters, and ownership, players and staff who are committed to excellence.

“Having worked with iconic teams across different countries, I understand what it takes to build sustainable success at the highest levels of global sport. I greatly admire what has been achieved by the club so far, and I am excited and motivated by what is ahead as we strive to position Newcastle United among the world's elite clubs.”

Darren Eales announces Newcastle United departure

Throughout his time at Newcastle United, Eales has often been the public face of the club, particularly following the departures of Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi. On his departure from the club being confirmed, Eales said: "On behalf of my family and I, I want to extend my sincere thanks to everyone connected to this special football club for welcoming us into the Newcastle United family. To all supporters, staff, players, coaches and ownership, you have made my three years here so incredible and I'm immensely proud of what we have achieved together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

"I have made memories that will stay with me forever, and I'm also excited about what the future holds and the successes the club can go on to achieve. I want to warmly welcome David Hopkinson as the club’s new CEO. Newcastle United is in great hands, and I’d like to wish David and the executive team every success as the club continues on the next part of its exciting journey."

Hopkinson’s appointment as CEO is expected to be followed by the installation of a new sporting director. Neither Dan Ashworth nor Mitchell lasted more than a year in the post as sporting director at Newcastle United with the club continuing their search for a third person to fill that role in as many years. Nottingham Forest’s Ross Wilson has been extensively linked with that role.