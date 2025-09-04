Federico Cherubini revealed that Parma rejected a bigger offer from Newcastle United before selling Giovanni Leoni to Liverpool. | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: Liverpool signed Alexander Isak from St James’ Park on deadline day - and also swooped for one of their defensive targets.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s mammoth spending in the summer transfer window ended with their £130m purchase of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. The Reds spent over £400m in all and twice broke the British transfer record to sign first Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and then Isak.

Among all the high-profile signings that arrived at Anfield, Giovanni Leoni’s move from Parma likely went under-the-radar. The 18-year-old was signed for £26m and will act as cover for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate this season - with their failure to land Marc Guehi on deadline day meaning Leoni may get more game time than first anticipated in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of clubs had shown interest in Leoni before his move to Merseyside, with Newcastle United among those credited with an interest in the teenager. The Magpies opted instead to sign Malick Thiaw from AC Milan, someone who is likely to have a bigger impact in Eddie Howe’s team from the off, rather than a younger talent like Leoni who may take some time to develop.

Parma chief reveals Newcastle United rejection

Thiaw and Leoni’s moves this summer greatly benefitted all parties, however, as Parma CEO Federico Cherubini has recently revealed, there could have been a far different outcome for Leoni this summer. Speaking to Parma Live about Leoni’s move to Liverpool, and interest from Newcastle United in the defender, the club’s Cherubini revealed that Parma rejected a ‘more advantageous’ offer from Newcastle United to allow Leoni to move to Anfield.

He said: “I've always said that the club, along with the owners, wanted to keep Giovanni, and he's always said he'd be happy to stay. We even turned down an offer from Newcastle, which was more advantageous than the one Liverpool eventually made.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“When the Reds came forward, our plans changed: both because the offer was very attractive and because Giovanni made it clear he was very happy to take advantage of this opportunity. On the one hand, it's obviously disappointing to have lost such a promising player, but on the other, there's pride in a club like ours and recognition for those who believed in this boy in unsuspecting times, when he'd only played a few games in Serie B.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the time the 7pm deadline passed on Monday night, Newcastle United had managed to rescue a summer that looked like being a disaster at one point. As July turned into August, the Magpies had sealed just one senior signing in Anthony Elanga and had to deal with a host of major rejections, watching on as their Premier League rivals swooped for their top targets.

Late moves for Jacob Ramsey, Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa softened the blow of those rejections somewhat, whilst they will feel that despite losing Isak and 23 Premier League goals from their ranks, their squad is in better shape than when they entered the window.

Newcastle United’s first Premier League match back after the international break sees them take on Wolves at St James’ Park on Saturday 13 September (3pm kick-off).