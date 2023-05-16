Darren Eales makes surprise Newcastle United recruit ahead of big summer plans

Former Atlanta United club president Eales travelled to Atlanta where he was joined by Newcastle legend Nolberto Solano to deliver ‘Station Soccer’ programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme helps make football accessible to young fans by creating mini football pitches throughout Atlanta and has previously been backed by Eales during his time in the city.

Eales will return to Atlanta with Newcastle as part of the Premier League’s Summer Series in July which will see Eddie Howe’s side face Chelsea at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match will take place on Wednesday, July 26.

The Magpies also face Aston Villa in Philadelphia on July 23 and Brighton & Hove Albion in New Jersey on July 28 as part of their stateside tour.

But in the meantime, the club has been extending its global presence with Solano delivering a coaching workshop and providing Newcastle gift bags to participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solano scored 48 goals in 304 appearances over two spells at Newcastle and remains the most recent player to score for the club in the Champions League.

Former Newcastle United winger Nolberto Solano. (GLENN CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images)

And the Peruvian is pleased to be playing his part in helping raise Newcastle’s presence across the Atlantic.

“Football is huge around the world and in America it is becoming more and more popular,” he told the club website. “America is sport crazy and football is gaining more and more fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People in America are now talking about football, whether it is the MLS or the Premier League, so Newcastle United can be a big part of this growth.

“The special thing about the Premier League is that fans around the world watch it and want to pick a football team to follow. For me, that team can be Newcastle United because it has great history, players, and right now the club is an exciting place with the ambitions on and off the pitch.

“Hopefully by spending time here in Atlanta we can help tell the story of Newcastle United, what the football club means to people back in the North East, and make people feel a connection. Imagine if we can help young fans to become Newcastle fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad