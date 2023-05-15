Newcastle and Manchester United currently sit third and fourth in the Premier League table respectively on 66 points with only goal difference separating the sides. Ahead of Monday night’s match at Leicester City, Liverpool are four points behind the Champions League places but go into the final few matches in excellent form.

The Reds’ run of wins has thrusted them into contention to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Liverpool have never failed to qualify for the Champions League during a full season under Klopp.

But the Liverpool boss has admitted the situation is out of his side’s hands heading into the final matches of the season.

Reflecting on a 95th minute winner scored by goalkeeper Alisson to keep Liverpool in the hunt for Champions League football back in the 2020-21 season as well as the 4-3 comeback win over Barcelona in the 2018-19 Champions League semi-final, Klopp said: “Everyone who was involved in these moments will never forget it in our entire lives.

“That means it is part of us and we were around when miracles happened - that is true - but then it was still in our hands.

“We had to score against West Brom and we had to win against Barcelona. Now we have to win, but that does not mean anything changes because the other teams could win all their games. That’s the difference.”

Liverpool were 12 points off the Champions League places less than a month ago. But six straight wins has seen them within touching distance of a top four spot. “A few weeks ago, it was completely out of sight,” Klopp admitted. “I couldn’t see it at all, but that did not mean we would not try to get closer.

“That’s the only thing we did - we got closer. I am pretty sure we were in a situation like that years ago in the second season we qualified for the Champions League.

“Chelsea were winning all the time behind us so we had to win all the games. It’s not comfortable but, in the end, we made it anyway.”

Despite Liverpool’s form, Klopp believes Newcastle and Manchester United still hold a distinct advantage over his side and believes the top four as it stands is ‘more likely’ to remain as it is.

“Newcastle and [Manchester] United would be happy if we would not be there any more and Brighton just starts losing now and Tottenham, and that it was safe and they could concentrate on other stuff,” he said ahead of the Leicester City match. “But it is still more likely that they will do it.

“I respect that. If they finish the season above us, they deserve it. That’s how I see it.”

After facing Leicester, Liverpool host Aston Villa before travelling to already relegated Southampton on the final day. Man United have an away trip to Bournemouth followed by home matches against Chelsea and Fulham to end their season.